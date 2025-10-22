ICJ to issue ruling today on Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to issue a decision on Wednesday on whether Israeli authorities violated international law by enforcing a months-long blockade on humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip.

Judges at the United Nations’ highest judicial body will also evaluate Israeli attacks on UN personnel and facilities in Gaza.

This advisory opinion was requested by the United Nations General Assembly, and the court’s decision will also address whether Israel is obligated to cooperate with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Israeli authorities deny the accusations, claiming that Hamas intercepted aid shipments, sold them at inflated prices, and linked their distribution to the return of captive bodies. The United States has voiced support for Israel’s position.

While the court’s decision is expected to be an advisory and non-binding legal opinion, it may significantly increase international pressure on Israel to cooperate with the UN and allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This will mark the third ICJ ruling concerning Israeli policies since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023.

In July 2023, the court declared that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories was illegal.

On January 25, the ICJ issued a preliminary ruling and emergency measures in the case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention.

That ruling included a directive for Israel to take all measures to prevent acts that could amount to genocide, ensure its military does not commit genocidal acts, prevent and punish incitement to genocide, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, preserve all evidence for use in the ongoing legal proceedings, and submit a report to the court within a month on its implementation of these measures.

The ICJ, the top judicial authority of the United Nations based in The Hague, rules on legal disputes between member states. While its decisions are legally binding, the court lacks enforcement mechanisms.

In addition to binding rulings, the ICJ also issues advisory opinions on legal questions submitted by UN bodies and specialized agencies.



/129