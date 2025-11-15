South Africa allows entry of 130 Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: South Africa granted entry to 130 Palestinians at Johannesburg airport on Wednesday, after initially barring them for not meeting immigration requirements, border authorities said.

The Border Management Authority stated that a group of 153 Palestinians, including families and children, who arrived at O.R. Tambo International Airport on a chartered Global Airways flight from Kenya, had not indicated how long or where they intended to stay.

The commissioner of the authority, Michael Masiabato, explained, in a statement, that the travelers “failed to pass the immigration test, and none expressed a desire to seek asylum, which led to their initial denial of entry”.

However, the Department of Home Affairs revised its decision on Wednesday evening after receiving correspondence from the humanitarian organization “Gift of the Givers”, which provided a formal commitment to provide shelter for the Palestinians during their stay.

By then, 23 of the 153 had already moved on to other destinations, leaving the 130 admitted under the care of Gift of the Givers.

Gift of the Givers confirmed that Palestinians are eligible to enter South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they meet basic entry requirements.

South Africa has been supportive of the Palestinian cause and filed a case against “Israel” at the International Court of Justice in 2023, accusing it of genocide in Gaza, allegations that Tel Aviv rejects.

