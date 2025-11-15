Israeli Airstrikes Kill Woman Amid Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes launched new airstrikes across several areas of the Gaza Strip early Friday, killing a Palestinian woman and injuring others, as violations of the fragile ceasefire persisted for the second month in a row.

Local sources confirmed that Maysa Jaber al-Attar was martyred when an Israeli drone targeted her in the al-Atatra neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City. The strike occurred amid renewed bombardments in both the northern and southern regions of the besieged enclave.

Israeli warplanes also attacked areas southeast of Khan Yunis, while artillery units positioned along the so-called “yellow line” shelled lands east of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Local media reported at least two more air raids northwest of Gaza City.

Israeli armored vehicles opened heavy fire east of Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah, and central Gaza. Residents described these assaults as part of a nightly pattern designed to “keep Gaza under fire despite the declared ceasefire.”

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing genocide had reached 69,187 martyrs, with 170,703 wounded since the war began in October 2023.

The ministry added that hundreds of victims remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes and in inaccessible streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews face difficulties reaching them due to continued bombardment and fuel shortages.

Israel’s US-backed genocide has destroyed or damaged nearly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, including residential towers, hospitals, schools, and water networks. The Gaza Ministry of Health estimated the preliminary reconstruction cost at $70 billion.

