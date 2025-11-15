IOF Attacks Palestinian Farmers in Bethlehem for Third Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, several Palestinian farmers suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacked them while they were plowing their land in Al-Rashayda village, east of Bethlehem. This marked the third consecutive day of assaults.

Local sources reported that IOF soldiers fired live ammunition, stun grenades, and toxic tear gas canisters at farmers in the Wadi Ayash area, forcing them to abandon their fields. Many civilians experienced suffocation due to gas exposure.

The incident reflects a growing pattern of IOF and settler violence across the West Bank, particularly targeting rural communities where agriculture is the main source of livelihood.

Earlier on Friday, IOF units conducted extensive arrest raids in several West Bank towns and villages, storming homes and detaining Palestinians. Human rights groups describe these actions as part of a “daily campaign of intimidation and collective punishment.”

This renewed aggression coincides with a surge in settler attacks and military raids, paralleling Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced nearly the entire population of the besieged Strip.

/129