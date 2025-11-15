UN: Forced Displacement of Palestinians Is a War Crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Office for Human Rights has declared that the permanent forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied territories constitutes a war crime. It stressed that Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the West Bank and its annexation of parts of it is a blatant violation of international law.

In its statement, the UN office noted that ongoing abuses against Palestinians—including home demolitions, property confiscations, and attacks by settlers and Israeli forces—are part of a systematic pattern of violations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk demanded an immediate halt to attacks on Palestinians and their property, emphasizing accountability for perpetrators. He highlighted the importance of Palestinians exercising their right to self-determination, warning that Israel’s illegal presence and settlement expansion obstruct this right.

Türk further stated that Israel must evacuate settlers from the occupied territories and stop all settlement activities without delay.

According to updated UN data, more than 1,500 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from the West Bank since the beginning of 2025 due to demolitions carried out under the pretext of lacking building permits.

The report also revealed that 30 Palestinians, including four children, were injured in one week as a result of settler attacks. Satellite imagery documented the destruction or damage of about 1,460 buildings in the Jenin, Nur Shams, and Tulkarem refugee camps.

In addition, the UN office reported that settlers set fire to a house in Khirbet Abu Falah near Ramallah, displacing a family of six.

The United Nations also confirmed that Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including three children, in the West Bank between November 4 and 10, raising the number of children killed in 2025 to 45.

These developments come amid escalating daily settler attacks under Israeli military protection, along with continued raids on Palestinian areas, including occupied Jerusalem, since Israel’s war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

Palestinian medical sources reported that assaults in the West Bank have resulted in 1,071 deaths, nearly 10,000 injuries, and the arrest of more than 20,000 people, including 1,600 children.

