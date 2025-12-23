Iran to launch three homegrown satellites on December 28

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has announced that three domestically developed satellites are set to be launched into orbit on December 28.

According to Mehr, ISA chief Hassan Salarieh said the satellites will be launched from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle and placed into low Earth orbit at an altitude of around 500 kilometers.

According to a report by Press TV on Monday, the Zafar-2 and Paya satellites have already been successfully mounted on the separation block of the Soyuz rocket, with all associated integration and technical tests completed without issue.

Zafar-2, developed by researchers at Iran University of Science and Technology, carries more advanced imaging and telecommunications systems than its predecessor. The satellite is designed to improve Iran’s capacity for high-resolution data collection and orbital communications.

Another satellite in the mission, Paya, offers imaging resolutions of five meters for monochrome images and ten meters for color imagery. It is intended for use in sectors such as agriculture, water resource management, environmental monitoring, and urban planning.

The mission also includes an upgraded version of the Kowsar satellite, designed and built by an Iranian knowledge-based company. This enhanced model serves as a multifunctional platform, combining remote-sensing capabilities with Internet of Things (IoT) technology previously deployed on the Hodehod satellite.

