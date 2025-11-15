ABWA’s Secretary-General Meets Friday Prayer Leader of Isfahan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, met with Ayatollah Sayed Youssef Tabatabaeinejad, the Supreme Leader’s representative and Friday Prayer Leader of Isfahan, during his visit to the city.

The meeting took place at the Isfahan Friday Prayer Office, where Ayatollah Ramezani outlined the Assembly’s latest initiatives and transformative programs across various sectors.

He went on to highlight the capacities of the Assembly’s local preachers, the Thaqalayn satellite network, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) University, the ABNA news agency, WikiShia, and a range of humanitarian efforts undertaken in African countries.

Ayatollah Tabatabaeinejad offered several suggestions regarding publishing and translation projects and provided a report on the establishment, expansion, and renovation of seminaries in Isfahan and other cities across the province.

Hojat al-Islam Mohammad-Ali Moeinian, the Assembly’s Deputy for International Affairs, also accompanied Ayatollah Ramezani during the meeting.

