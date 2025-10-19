The Mahdism Doctrine Conference Held on the Theme of Enemy Analysis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Purseyedaghaei, head of the Bright Future Institute, along with a delegation of scholars and directors from the institute, met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Purseyedaghaei stated that this year’s topic for the Mahdism Doctrine Conference is Mahdism and Enemy Recognition with a focus on Zionism, noting that the theme coincides with the 12-day imposed war, although the conference call was announced before the outbreak of the war. Despite the hardships it caused, this war also brought blessings and shifted the viewpoint of some scholars who had previously held negative perceptions of Shiites. Iran demonstrated that it is a global power both politically and militarily.

He added that the topic of this year’s Mahdism Doctrine Conference is of great significance, and efforts are underway to hold the event in the cities of Qom and Tehran. In addition to organizing the Mahdism Doctrine Conference, the Bright Future Institute has launched the Level Four program on Mahdism in the Islamic Seminary and is actively publishing journals and producing scholarly output. The institute’s academic board holds a fresh perspective on the subject of Mahdism, and we are witnessing the production of research articles and book publications at the Bright Future Institute.

He emphasized, “We ask the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly to facilitate the participation of international centers in the Mahdism Doctrine Conference so that we may witness the formation of a broader intellectual movement.”

