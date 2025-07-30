Details of the Second Media Event “Nahnu Abna Al-Hussain (AS)” Announced / Formats, Awards, Submission Channels, and Poster

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The secretariat of the second media event “Nahnu Abna Al-Hussain (AS)” has announced the details of the event’s call for submissions.

The event’s goal is to strengthen and support artistic and media works during the Arbaeen season with an international approach, as well as to highlight the presence of diverse nationalities, cultures, and religions during Arbaeen.

Success of the First Edition and Planning for the Second

The first edition of the event was held last year, receiving over 700 submissions from seven countries. The enthusiastic participation in the first edition inspired the organizers to hold the second edition this year, with a call for submissions in 14 languages.

Submission Formats for the Event

The main formats for the second “Nahnu Abna Al-Hussain (AS)” media event are as follows:

Photography: Professional photos, mobile photos, photo collections

Video: Video reports, documentaries, and vlogs

Focus on Artificial Intelligence in Creating Arbaeen Works

The artificial intelligence section is part of the second “Nahnu Abna Al-Hussain (AS)” media event, where works in the form of photos, audio, and videos produced with AI and centered on Arbaeen will be evaluated.

Special Section of the Event Titled “A World in the Embrace of Hussain (AS)”

This section focuses on capturing the presence of international pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, as well as the display of flags from various countries during the Arbaeen ceremonies. Artists can submit their works in the form of photos and videos to this section.

Event Jury

The jury includes members from Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, and Iran. Notable jurors include, for example, “Samer Al-Husseini,” an international photographer from Iraq, “Nahi Ali” from Bahrain, and Mohammad Akhlaghi, a prominent Iranian photographer. In the AI section, engineer “Mohammad Zand,” a leading figure in the field of artificial intelligence, and in the video section, “Hanzala Tajeddini,” a veteran in video and documentary production, will participate in the judging process.

Awards for Top Winners in Each Category and Special Section

The first to third-place winners in each category will receive cash prizes of 15 million IRR, 10 million IRR, and 7 million IRR, respectively.

In the mobile photography section, prizes will be distributed as follows: 1st place: 10 million IRR, 2nd place: 8 million IRR, 3rd place: 6 million IRR, 4th place: 4 million IRR, and 5th place: 2 million IRR.

The first and second-place winners in the special section will receive 25 million IRR for video submissions and 20 million IRR for professional photography.

Additionally, 40 selected participants will receive commemorative spiritual gifts.

Submission Deadline and Communication Channels for the Event

Interested parties can submit their works until August 22, 2025 through the media event portal of We Are the Children of Al-Hussein (AS) in media event portal on social media platforms at the handle @nahno_abna_alhussain on messaging and social media platforms (Telegram, Instagram, Imo, Eitaa, Bale) and through Abna News Agency’s social media channels.

A dedicated webpage for the event has also been created on the internet to provide details, participation guidelines, and submission instructions.

