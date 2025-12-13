U.S. Senator Repeats Controversial Remarks Against Alabama Islamic School

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tommy Tuberville, the U.S. senator from Alabama, has escalated his criticism of an Islamic school, praising opposition by residents of Hoover to the proposed relocation of the Alabama Islamic Academy and describing Islam as a “political ideology incompatible with American values.”

Speaking on Thursday, Tuberville said the people of Hoover sent a “clear message” by standing against what he called “centers that promote extremist Islamic thinking,” adding that, following the backlash, the Islamic school withdrew its relocation proposal. He described the outcome as “good news for the Birmingham area and the entire state of Alabama.”

In response, the Alabama Islamic Academy, which currently operates in Homewood, described Tuberville’s earlier comments on a conservative radio program as “misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric.” School officials said the remarks have triggered serious security concerns among staff, students, and parents, leading to increased police patrols and the permanent assignment of a dedicated officer on campus.

Stacy Abdein, the school’s vice principal, stressed that no instruction in Shariah or political ideology is provided at the academy, calling the allegations harmful and distressing. She said the statements sparked a wave of hostile messages against the school on social media.

Tuberville, however, framed the issue as part of a broader ideological confrontation and, while acknowledging freedom of religion in the United States, portrayed Islam as more than a faith. School officials rejected those claims as entirely unfounded and inconsistent with their educational mission, adding that the academy welcomes visitors who come with an open mind and a genuine interest in learning.

