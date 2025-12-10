British Muslims Criticize Government and Labour Party’s Approach to Islamophobia and the Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The annual conference of the “Labour Muslim Network” in Britain this year moved beyond a conventional political gathering and became a platform for expressing the Muslim community’s growing concerns regarding rising Islamophobia, the escalating threat of far-right movements, and the government’s positions on global crises, particularly the Gaza war.

At the conference, Lucy Powell, Labour’s deputy leader, acknowledged the widening gap between the party and Muslims, stressing that the Muslim community, amid intensifying Islamophobia, faces increasing fear and distrust. She said the party must stand “alongside” Muslims. However, critics argued that her remarks failed to address widespread Muslim dissatisfaction with the party’s Gaza policies or its disregard for internal criticism.

Rosena Allin-Khan, the MP for Tooting, encouraged Muslims to preserve their religious identity and confront hate speech. John McDonnell, a left-wing MP, described the rise of far-right extremist figures in England as alarming, noting that these groups first target migrants and then all individuals “with darker features.” He called for direct action to counter this trend.

Several speakers at the gathering identified the rise in hate crimes, pressure from right-wing media outlets, and legal gaps in defining Islamophobia as key challenges, urging the creation of a clear and legally binding definition to combat Islamophobia.

In another part of the event, Richard Burgon, the MP for East Leeds, criticized the government’s double standards on sanctioning Israeli officials and, to the audience’s approval, announced his new proposal for broad sanctions against Israel. He stressed that international pressure is essential to halt “war crimes” and end the occupation.

Participants also described the government’s position on Gaza as a “profound betrayal” of the Muslim community, viewing the suspension of certain arms-export licenses and the recognition of the State of Palestine as insufficient. Leaders of the Labour Muslim Network stated that the British government still remains far from addressing Muslim demands and must take more concrete steps regarding the Gaza crisis.

