Virginia Police Investigate Vandalism at Al-Shura Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Police in the city of Norfolk, Virginia, have launched an investigation into an overnight vandalism incident at Al-Shura Mosque and are urging residents to help identify a suspect believed to be involved.

According to police, officers were notified of the incident at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. Reports indicate that the walls of the mosque were defaced with spray paint.

Authorities stated that the investigation remains ongoing and called on anyone with information about the case to submit tips anonymously.

