Shiite Jurisprudential Board in India Says Showing Respect to the National Song Is Not Religiously Prohibited

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Shiite Jurisprudential Board of India has stated that Islam does not prohibit expressing respect for one’s homeland and called for an accurate Urdu translation of India’s national song, Vande Mataram. Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind continues to highlight what it describes as theological concerns within the song.

As the debate over “Vande Mataram” intensifies, the Shiite Jurisprudential Board said Islam has no conflict with honoring the motherland. Maulana Yasub Abbas, the board’s secretary-general, noted that “if this is the intended meaning of Vande Mataram, we have no objection.” He emphasized that a correct and authoritative Urdu translation would help Muslims understand its concepts clearly so individuals can make an informed decision about whether to recite it.

Criticizing the fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband and calling it “an attempt to attract attention,” Abbas urged that the issue be resolved definitively, warning that repeatedly fueling such debates only deepens divisions. He described patriotism as part of faith and argued that prioritizing religion over national interests creates “a Taliban-like mindset” that distracts the country from essential issues such as employment, healthcare, and education.

At the same time, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind reiterated its objections to certain themes within the national song. Maulana Arshad Madani, the organization’s president, said Muslims do not object to others reciting “Vande Mataram” but regard portions of it as incompatible with monotheistic principles. In a post on the social platform X, he said some verses contain terminology that conflicts with Islamic theological foundations.

