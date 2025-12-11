Shia MP Strongly Condemns Forcing Muslims to Sing Anti- Monotheism Song “Vande Mataram”

AhlulBayt News Agency: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi strongly condemned the idea of “forcing Muslims to sing Vande Mataram” during his speech in the Indian Lok Sabha on Monday.

Kashmiri Shia leader Ruhullah said that forcing any citizen to sing Vande Mataram is a clear violation of personal freedom guaranteed by the Constitution, and it goes against the country’s traditions.

He explained that no community disrespects the national song, but the issue begins when people are told they must sing it to prove their loyalty or their right to live in India.

In his short speech, he emphasized that religious identity is extremely important for a person, especially for Muslims, and pressuring them to sing Vande Mataram is an attack on their religious and personal freedom. He added that religious identity is permanent and cannot be erased through pressure.

Pointing towards the BJP and its allies, he said: “We respect the national song and even stand up for it. But if you want us to sing it, that is not possible — it can never happen.”

He also quoted the Quranic verse “Lakum deenukum wa liya deen” (Your religion is for you, and my religion is for me) and reminded the House that every citizen has complete freedom to practice their religion under the Constitution.

He argued that nationality can change — many Indians have taken citizenship in other countries — but religious identity usually remains the same because it is permanent.

Ruhullah accused the central government of using the Vande Mataram issue to distract people from unemployment, inflation, and other failures. “Muslims are being targeted so that the government can hide its incompetence,” he said.

He ended his speech by strongly rejecting any attempt to impose Vande Mataram on Muslims and warned: “We have shed blood for this country. If we have to fight again for freedom, we will do it.”