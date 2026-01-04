Mass Protests Across US Condemn Military Aggression Against Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: Demonstrators poured into streets across the US to denounce Washington’s military aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

From the West Coast to the East Coast, protesters gathered on Sunday to voice anger over what they described as an unlawful and reckless act of aggression that risks plunging the US into yet another war.

In Seattle, demonstrators assembled near the city’s waterfront, chanting, “The people united will never be defeated.” Many carried placards and joined call-and-response chants, saying the invasion violated both international norms and domestic law.

In Philadelphia, hundreds marched from City Hall to a US Armed Forces recruitment center on Spring Garden Street, protesting Washington’s actions toward Venezuela and the growing role of the military in foreign policy.

“Congress needs to take back its power … They are supposed to represent the people. We are the ones who are supposed to decide whether or not to go to war,” said David Gibson, co-director of Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW! and one of the protest organizers.

Outside the White House in Washington, demonstrators chanted “Viva, Viva, Venezuela,” while holding signs reading “No War on Venezuela,” “End US Imperialism,” and “No Blood for Oil.”

Protesters said the assault exposed Washington’s true priorities and its continued willingness to use force to impose its will abroad.

In Illinois, a rally held under the banner “No War on Venezuela” drew participants who said the attack violated the US Constitution, endangered American lives, and amounted to foreign interference driven by oil interests rather than democratic values.

Despite heavy rain, hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles, insisting their voices be heard as they condemned the overnight military action.

Organizers said the operation had nothing to do with democracy and everything to do with control over Venezuela’s energy resources.

In Chicago, demonstrators strongly denounced the US attacks on Venezuela and the kidnapping of a sovereign nation’s leader.

“Whether it is Saddam Hussein in Iraq or the Taliban in Afghanistan, Panama, Libya, you name it … whenever the US attacks another country like this, it is the people of those countries who suffer the most,” said Andy Thayer of the Chicago Committee Against War and Racism.

Beyond the streets, lawmakers, journalists, and analysts worldwide described the operation as illegal, imperialist, and a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilize the entire region.

US armed forces launched missile and drone strikes on major Venezuelan cities, particularly the capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social that Maduro and his wife had been captured by US Delta Force.

US media outlets have reported that Maduro and Flores are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

