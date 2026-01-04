New York Mayor condemns US attack on Venezuela, its president kidnaping

AhlulBayt News Agency: New York City Mayor Zahran Mamdani condemned on Saturday the unilateral attack by the US army on sovereign countries, describing it as an “act of war” and a flagrant violation of federal and international laws.

In controversial press statements, he considered that the pursuit of regime change by force directly affects the stability of cities and communities.

Mamdani revealed that he had been officially informed of the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, noting that there were plans to transfer and imprison them in a federal detention center located within the scope of New York City.

He warned that these escalatory policies and the blatant pursuit of regime change in other countries do not stop only at the external borders, but also extend to cast a shadow on the social fabric inside New York City.

Mamdani pointed out that this escalation directly would target the residents of the city, especially tens of thousands of Venezuelans who are based in New York, stressing the need to respect the national sovereignty of countries and avoid policies that may lead to waves of displacement or social tensions affecting the security and stability of major cities.

...................

End/ 257