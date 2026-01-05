Protests held in Sweden against US strikes on Venezuela, Israeli attacks on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people gathered in Sweden’s capital Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza despite a ceasefire and the latest US strikes on Venezuela that also led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Responding to calls from several civil society organizations, the demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square.

Participants carried banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "End food shortages in Palestine," "No to war in Venezuela," and "Venezuela’s oil belongs to Venezuela," calling for an end to military interventions in both Gaza and Venezuela.

Swedish Jewish activist Dror Feiler told Anadolu that they condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza despite calls for peace.

As for the US, Feiler said Washington seeks to overthrow governments that do not serve its interests. "Americans are doing what they always do, trying to overthrow regimes that do not allow themselves to be governed by them."

Linking the situation in Palestine with US involvement in Venezuela, Feiler said: "The Palestinian cause is our cause, just like the cause of the Venezuelan people."

Describing Israel’s presence in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria’s Golan Heights as an "illegal occupation," Feiler stressed the importance of sovereignty. "Whether you like Maduro’s policies or not is irrelevant. He is the elected president of a country. No one has the right to enter a country and capture its president, just as Israel has no right to decide who governs Gaza or Lebanon," he said. "We must restore international law."

