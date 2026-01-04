Hezbollah Condemns US Terrorist Aggression on Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah issued a forceful condemnation on Saturday, denouncing the terrorist aggression and thuggery by the United States against Venezuela. The statement detailed accusations that US operations targeted the capital, Caracas, along with vital civilian infrastructure and residential complexes, and resulted in the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Hezbollah characterized the action as a blatant and unprecedented violation of the national sovereignty of an independent state, international law, and the UN Charter, carried out under what it called flimsy and false pretexts.

The statement presented the aggression as definitive proof of a hegemonic, arrogant, and piracy-driven approach practiced by the US administration without any restraint. It further accused the US of demonstrating a disregard for international stability and security, perpetuating a law of the jungle, and dismantling the remnants of the international order.

Hezbollah asserted: “The United States of America, still gripped by a madness for control and hegemony, especially under its current president, continues its aggressive policies based on subjugating free nations and peoples, plundering their wealth and resources, and leading wars aimed at redrawing national maps.”

The statement accused the US of revealing its true criminal face from “Afghanistan to Iraq, Yemen, and Iran,” citing its role in “the creation of terrorism” and its support for ‘Israel’, which it said “shares the same criminal, aggressive, and colonial behavior.” It condemned the “shamefully silent” international community for failing to curb American actions.

“Hezbollah affirms its complete solidarity with the Venezuelan people,” the statement continued, expressing confidence that US “arrogance” would crumble before the will of the Venezuelan people. It highlighted Venezuela’s historical support for global justice causes, “foremost among them the Palestinian cause.”

Hezbollah concluded with a call to action, urging “all nations, governments, peoples, and free forces of the world to condemn this aggression and to stand with Venezuela, its people, and their right to defend their sovereignty and independence in full.”

