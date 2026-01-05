Brazil Condemns US Raid on Venezuela as Grave Violation of Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brazil has strongly denounced the United States’ military operation against Venezuela, describing the raid that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro as a serious violation of national sovereignty and international law, with potentially destabilizing consequences for Latin America.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the airstrikes and detention of Maduro marked a dangerous escalation. In a post on X, Lula stated that the operation “crossed an unacceptable line,” calling it a blatant assault on Venezuela’s sovereignty and warning that it sets a highly dangerous precedent for the global community, according to RT.

“The operation evokes the darkest chapters of political interference in Latin America and the Caribbean and threatens efforts to preserve the region as a zone of peace,” Lula said, urging the United Nations to respond decisively.

According to Mehr, in response to the unfolding crisis, the Brazilian government convened an emergency cabinet meeting to address two urgent concerns: security along Brazil’s extensive border with Venezuela and the protection of Brazilian nationals.

Brazil’s condemnation was echoed by several other BRICS members. Russia’s Foreign Ministry described the US action as an “act of armed aggression,” calling for restraint and cautioning against further escalation. China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply shocked” by the developments and urged Washington to halt violations of other nations’ sovereignty and security.

US Special Forces reportedly carried out airstrikes on the oil-rich South American country early Saturday, detaining President Maduro and his wife during the operation. The two were transferred to the United States and charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs—allegations Maduro has long rejected, maintaining that Washington’s objective has been regime change and control over Venezuela’s resources.

