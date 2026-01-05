North Korea Condemns US Military Strike on Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement strongly condemning the United States for its attacks on Venezuela.

According to the statement, such actions represent one of the gravest forms of aggression against the sovereignty of an independent country. The ministry stressed that military intervention violates international norms and undermines the principle of national self-determination.

According to IRNA, the North Korean Foreign Ministry further noted that the latest US move serves as yet another clear example of what it described as the United States’ rogue and violent conduct on the global stage.

Meanwhile, video footage circulating in the media reportedly shows helicopters flying over the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, during the time of the attacks. The footage captures the sound of helicopters hovering overhead, along with explosions heard in different parts of the city.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that a military strike had been carried out against Venezuela and announced that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been detained.

.....................

End/ 257