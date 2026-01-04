China condemns US use of force against Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: China has expressed deep shock and strong condemnation over the United States’ blatant use of force against a sovereign country and actions taken against its president, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, the spokesperson was responding to reports that the United States launched military strikes against Venezuela. US President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Washington had “successfully” carried out a large-scale attack on Venezuela and that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been detained and removed from the country.

According to Mehr, the Chinese spokesperson said such hegemonic actions by the United States constitute a serious violation of international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and pose a grave threat to peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean.

China firmly opposes these actions, the spokesperson stressed, calling on the United States to respect international law and adhere to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

“We urge the United States to immediately stop infringing upon the sovereignty and security of other countries,” the spokesperson said.

