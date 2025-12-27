Iran’s envoy, Russian mufti stress developing religious ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Mufti of Moscow Albir Hazrat Krganov, have discussed developing religious cooperation.

During their meeting, they emphasized maintaining synergy within the Islamic world and independent countries against the deceptive and unilateral policies of the West.

Referring to the West’s support for the Israeli crimes and their double standards regarding human rights, Jalali said the West, under the slogan of human rights, supports genocide in Gaza and Lebanon, but Iran, Russia, and China stand against this deceit, and multilateralism will shape the future of the world.

He also stressed Iran’s determination to defend the integrity of Islam, both Shia and Sunni, and expressed the Iranian religious centers’ readiness to hold joint courses and exchange professors with Russian religious institutions.

Meanwhile, Krganov expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

Islamic countries’ cooperation with Russia under sanctions is a sign of Islam’s respect for human rights, he added.

He welcomed the proposal for close cooperation between the religious centers of the two countries.

He underlined vigilance against discord between Shia and Sunni.

Iran has valuable experience in proximity of Islamic schools of thought, he said, adding, “We are eager to share these experiences.”

Both sides also emphasized preserving spiritual and traditional values against new technologies and artificial intelligence.

