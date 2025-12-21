‘Man of Iran’ selected as motto for sixth anniversary of Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the headquarters for commemorating the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Haj Qassem Soleimani has announced that the motto “Man of Iran” was chosen for this occasion.

Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei outlined the anniversary programs during a press conference at the Art Bureau in Tehran, Iran’s capital, on Saturday.

He announced that the sixth anniversary ceremony will take place on January 1, with various artistic and cultural programs scheduled across the country, including a symphony orchestra performance on December 30 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

In addition to events in Iran, ceremonies will be held at Baghdad Airport in Iraq, events in Palestine, and a conference titled “Reading Soleimani” in Russia, he added.

He said a feature-length film portraying Soleimani’s life will be released soon, alongside seven documentaries. More cinematic and TV works, including animations, are also in various stages of production, he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that the commemorations are primarily people-driven, with the headquarters playing a coordinating role.

Kadkhodaei highlighted Soleimani’s deep love for humanity, saying, “He did not belong to borders. He believed in humanity, and for this reason, his efforts found meaning beyond borders.”

Regarding the assassination case of General Soleimani, Kadkhodaei affirmed that Iran’s position remains unchanged: all perpetrators, planners, and executors must be punished. He added that legal proceedings have resulted in domestic verdicts and are being pursued internationally.

The speaker highlighted the strong judicial cooperation between Iran and Iraq concerning the case of the martyrdom of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, emphasizing that since the incident took place on Iraqi soil, both countries—Iran (through its judiciary) and the Iraqi government—are actively pursuing the matter through legal channels.

Kadkhodaei referred to the effective negotiations and meetings held with Iraqi judicial authorities over recent years, expressing hope that the judicial process in Iraq would progress more swiftly. He also announced Iran’s full readiness for any necessary cooperation in this regard.

Kadkhodaei said, “Palestine has been a central and significant issue for both the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani and Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, who were pioneers of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, made tremendous efforts towards the liberation of these regions. The path of resistance continues, and the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly considers defending the people of Lebanon and Palestine as a core principle, persistently pursuing this mission. Martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani played an unparalleled role in the resistance in Lebanon and the struggle against the Israeli occupation, and he was consistently active and influential on this path.”

He also referred to Martyr Soleimani’s contributions to resolving crises in Afghanistan and Iraq, saying, “Martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani was an international figure of resistance. Before the events in Iraq and the rise of Daesh (ISIS), Martyr Haj Qassem coordinated efforts among the people and militant groups fighting against the invaders, and these connections were sustained afterward.”

Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s program to preserve the legacy of martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani in Palestine, Kadkhodaei said, “Martyr Haj Qasem consistently emphasized that the only way to overcome the criminal situation created by the Zionist regime, with support from the United States, is through resistance. The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has historically been grounded in supporting the oppressed, a principle that both Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have repeatedly highlighted. Martyr Haj Qasem always acted in accordance with this path.”

“The path of Haj Qassem continues, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will never abandon the defense of the oppressed worldwide,” Kadkhodaei noted.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, along with senior Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was martyred in a US airstrike outside the international airport in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020, by order of US President Donald Trump.

