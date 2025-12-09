Russian MP: General Soleimani was strategic figure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Russia-Iran parliamentary friendship group Dmitry Vasilenko has said Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was not merely a politician, but a figure with decisive and strategic characteristics.

Speaking in a meeting on Monday with Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament Ebrahim Azizi, Vasilenko reiterated Moscow’s firm positions in condemning the military aggression of the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran.

He also lauded Iranians’ resistance against enemy aggression.

Meanwhile, Azizi said a large number of international figures have also expressed their views about General Soleimani, among them the President of Nicaragua, who described him as a global honor, because he was martyred for fighting the enemies of humanity.

Referring to some European countries’ hostile behaviors towards Iran and Russia, he said that they rely on the US and that Washington’s background shows that relying on the White House would have a heavy cost for Europeans.

Stressing the importance of ensuring the security of the Caspian Sea region with the participation of the five coastal countries, Azizi said the Caspian Sea is a shared opportunity and heritage and a very good possibility for further convergence and interaction among the neighboring countries.

He emphasized Iran’s experiences in fighting unilateral and unfair Western sanctions and expressed Tehran’s readiness to share these experiences with Russia.

