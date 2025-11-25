Former IRGC Commander Warns Israeli Entity Hastening Its Own Collapse Through Assassinations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei warned that the “Israeli” entity is accelerating its own downfall through its campaign of assassinating resistance leaders, stressing that each targeted killing only deepens its strategic crisis.

Rezaei made the remarks Monday during a funeral ceremony for unidentified martyrs in the southeastern city of Kerman.

He said the “Israeli” entity mistakenly believes that assassinating Lebanese and Iranian commanders will intimidate nations into submission. Instead, he argued, “with every commander it assassinates, it takes another step toward its own demise.”

Rezaei emphasized that resistance commanders do not represent governments but rather “belong to nations and the oppressed,” making their martyrdom profoundly significant across the region.

His comments came after Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of senior commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four resistance fighters in an “Israeli” airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Rezaei stressed that despite ongoing pressure, the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon is now “stronger than during the era of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” referring to the former Hezbollah secretary general assassinated in an “Israeli” attack last year.

He also noted that the resistance may need to reconsider its longstanding policy of strategic patience, saying the “Israeli” entity exploits restraint. He added that any decision on changing strategy rests with Lebanon’s resistance forces.

The former IRGC commander praised the Iranian people for decades of steadfastness against foreign aggression—from resisting the Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s to confronting the joint “Israeli”-American war in June—arguing that without such sacrifices, Iran might have faced the fate of countries occupied during the World Wars.

Rezaei highlighted the symbolic importance of Kerman, the hometown of General Qassem Soleimani, the late commander of the IRGC Quds Force. He said Iran’s resistance has inspired movements across West Asia, from Lebanon and Iraq to Yemen, sustaining a regional legacy of defiance against occupation and foreign domination.

/129