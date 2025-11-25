IRGC arrests terrorist cell, seizes suicide vests in Sistan and Baluchestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Relations Office of the Quds Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the successful dismantling of a terrorist cell in southeastern Iran, seizing two suicide vests during the operation.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued late Monday, officials confirmed that the mission took place in Sistan and Baluchestan Province as part of the ongoing Martyrs of Security drills.

IRGC units reportedly tracked and arrested several members of a militant group linked to the Ansar al-Shaitan organization. The statement emphasized that the operation was carried out with precision and prevented potential attacks in the region.

Authorities noted that further information about the detained individuals and the group’s activities will be disclosed in the coming days, as security forces continue to monitor developments closely.

