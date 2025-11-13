IRGC adviser: Martyr Tehrani Moqaddam built Iran’s missile power from zero

AhlulBayt News Agency: Martyr Tehrani Moqaddam elevated Iran’s missile capabilities from zero to a high level of strength by leveraging local expertise and reverse engineering, Chief adviser to Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps says.

Speaking in an interview on the occasion of 13th anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, Chief adviser to Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Balali said, "Martyr Taherani Moghadam, by utilizing local capabilities and reverse engineering, brought us into the club of ballistic missiles, taking the country from zero to this level of strength and capability."

"At a time when it was necessary to drive US aircraft carriers out of the region, ground-to-ground missiles capable of hitting moving targets were required. Thanks to Martyr Taherani Moghadam’s efforts, the Khalij-e-Fars (Persian Gulf) missile was designed and built," General Ali Balali said.

Martyr Tehrani Moqaddam trusted the country’s internal capacities and relied on them to achieve his goals, he said.

Major General Hasan Tehrani Moqaddam, a member of the IRGC since its establishment in 1979 and known as the ‘father of Iran’s missile program’, played a vital role in advancing the nation's defense capabilities. During the Iran-Iraq war, he served as the first commander of the artillery division within the Guards, establishing the artillery unit.

Following the war, Tehrani Moghadam transitioned to the missile unit of the IRGC, where he assumed leadership and dedicated his efforts to research and development in missile technology until his martyrdom.

Tehrani Moghaddam was tragically martyred in an explosion in November 2011 west of Tehran. The blast came during a missile test at a base in Bid Ganeh. At least 16 others were killed in the blast.

Despite the loss of Tehrani Moghaddam who was the driving force behind Iran's missile program, the nation's ambitions in this field have not diminished. Since his martyrdom, Iran has continued to advance its missile technology, achieving significant milestones with the development of hypersonic missiles. This period has also seen the emergence of a burgeoning space program, demonstrating Iran's unwavering commitment to expanding its technological capabilities.

....................

End/ 257