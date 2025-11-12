Iran's Judiciary spokesperson slams US ‘deceit, lawlessness’ over support for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir has blasted the United States for its continued backing of Israel, describing Washington as a “deceitful and lawless enemy” that disregards international norms whenever it suits its interests.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Jahangir marked Aerospace Week of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and commemorated Martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the father of Iran’s missile program.

He said the late commander “proved the motto ‘we can’ in action and showed that Iranian youth can excel wherever they stand.”

Paying tribute to martyrs of Israel’s 12-day war on Iran, including Martyrs Hajizadeh and Bagheri, Jahangir said Iran has become “an authentic and growing power” that will not allow “anyone to cast a greedy eye on even an inch of its soil.”

During the war, he said, the people realized more than ever the importance of self-reliance in defense and saw how essential it is to possess advanced means of deterrence against aggression.

Citing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Jahangir said Iran’s dispute with the United States “is fundamental, not tactical.”

He stated that any future cooperation could only be considered “in a distant future” and only if Washington “ends its support for Israel, removes its military bases from the region, and stops interfering in our internal affairs.”

Jahangir condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent statement claiming responsibility for the 12-day war, saying it revealed America’s true nature.

“This one sentence is enough to show that our real enemy and the Great Satan, as Imam Khomeini said, is the United States,” he stressed. “Trump’s open admission of violating the UN Charter, international law, and global regulations must face strong enforcement measures.”

He said the confession proves that “the arrogant nature of the US has not changed” and that international institutions such as the United Nations have turned into tools of hegemonic powers “to humiliate and subdue weaker nations.”

Comparing Washington’s conduct to its colonial past, Jahangir said, “Throughout its existence, America entered the land of the Indians through deception and trickery, and it has continued the same policy of deceit to this day.”

He urged international organizations, particularly the United Nations and the Security Council, to hold the US accountable for its “blatant violations,” warning that their silence would further erode public trust in global institutions.

