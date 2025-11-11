Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman’s Quranic response to NY Times report

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry responded to a New York Times report on the dismissal of a number of American generals, with a Quranic verse.

The daily recently reported that the US Secretary of Defense has dismissed or prevented more than 20 generals and admirals from promotion in the past 9 months without clear explanations.

It added that some of these officers were even dismissed for expressing their views or opposing political decisions, including the attack in the Caribbean and their disagreement regarding Iran.

In reaction to this report, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei cited Verse 14 of the Holy Quran’s Surah Al-Hashr: “You think that they are united, but in fact, their hearts are divided.”

According to the New York Times, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired or sidelined at least two dozen generals and admirals, reshaping the US military leadership.

The moves to fire or sideline generals and admirals are without precedent in recent decades and have rattled the top brass.

Hegseth's actions have caused anxiety among senior military officials and generated mistrust, forcing them to take sides amid unprecedented changes in leadership.

Senator Elissa Slotkin has described Hegseth’s personnel actions as a purge, raising concerns about the loss of experienced leaders in the US military.

