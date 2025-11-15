Iran warns of global consequences of U.S. military moves in Caribbean

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a warning regarding the potential global repercussions of increased U.S. military activities in the Caribbean and Latin America.

According to Mehr, spokesman Esmail Baghaei called on the international community to respect Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, cautioning that any threat or use of force against its legitimate, democratically elected government would constitute a clear violation of international law. He emphasized that such actions would breach the principles of the United Nations Charter, including the right to self-determination and the prohibition of the use of force under Article 2(4).

Baghaei also referred to several international reports accusing U.S. operations of targeting fishing vessels, labeling these attacks as arbitrary and extrajudicial killings. He highlighted concerns that “counter-narcotics operations” are increasingly being misused as a justification for undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty.

The spokesman further reminded the United Nations and Secretary-General of their duty to uphold international peace and security, urging measures to prevent unilateral aggressive actions that threaten stability at the global level.

