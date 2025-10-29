Iran condemns attacks on civilians, infrastructure in Sudan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned the killing of civilians and destruction of infrastructure amid renewed armed clashes in El Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state.

According to Mehr, in a statement on Tuesday, Baghaei expressed deep concern over the worsening violence, denouncing the targeting of innocent civilians and extensive damage to public facilities.

He also warned against what he called “dangerous movements” seeking to divide Sudan, urging respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The comments came after Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced that the Sudanese army had decided to withdraw from El Fasher, citing widespread destruction and civilian casualties caused by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which earlier declared full control over the city.

In a televised address shared via the Sudanese Armed Forces’ account on X, al-Burhan said the military and local security officials in El Fasher had agreed to leave the city to protect civilian lives.

“The military leadership in El Fasher determined that withdrawal was necessary after systematic destruction and crimes against civilians,” he said.

Al-Burhan vowed that the army would continue fighting to “cleanse the country of mercenaries” and avenge the deaths of soldiers and civilians, asserting that the military remained capable of “turning the tables” and achieving further victories.

He also criticized the international community’s silence, saying the atrocities in El Fasher constitute a “clear violation of Security Council resolutions and international norms”, while the world stands by without accountability.

......................

End/ 257