Iran reaffirms support for Sudan’s sovereignty amid El Fasher violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s firm support for Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a phone conversation on Friday night with his Sudanese counterpart, Mohi El-Din Salem, Araqchi condemned the recent attacks in El Fasher and the resulting civilian casualties. He expressed serious concern over the impact of the violence on innocent civilians.

According to IRNA, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated Iran’s commitment to backing Sudan’s legitimate government and standing in solidarity with the Sudanese people.

Salem briefed Araqchi on the latest developments in Sudan and thanked Iran for its support.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and underscored their countries’ determination to further strengthen cooperation across multiple fields.

