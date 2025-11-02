Iranian FM condemns massacre of civilians in Sudan’s El-Fasher

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the recent attacks and massacre of civilians in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher, voicing deep concern over the continuation of violence in the African nation.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with his Sudanese counterpart, Mohi El-Din Salem, on Friday.

According to IRNA, he reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Sudan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity, stressing the need for an immediate end to the bloodshed and the protection of civilians.

For his part, the Sudanese foreign minister briefed Araghchi on the latest developments in Sudan and expressed gratitude for Iran’s continued support for the country’s legitimate government and solidarity with its people.

Both ministers welcomed the positive trend in relations between Tehran and Khartoum and emphasized their determination to expand cooperation across various fields.

