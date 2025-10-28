Araghchi: Strengthening civil defense key to safeguarding Iran’s national infrastructure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says reinforcing Iran’s civil defense system is essential to protecting the country’s critical infrastructure from enemy threats and enhancing national resilience in the face of sanctions.

According to IRNA, in a message issued on Monday to mark Iran’s Civil Defense Week, Araghchi emphasized that the occasion highlights the importance of bolstering preparedness, safety, and immunity of vital infrastructure against potential hostile actions.

He said Iran’s strategic approach centers on resistance to external pressure and minimizing vulnerabilities and possible damages. The foreign minister added that adopting an all-encompassing defense strategy — one that integrates political, diplomatic, and other national capacities — remains a top priority in the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

