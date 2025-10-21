Larijani: Any IAEA cooperation proposal to be reviewed by Iran’s Security Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani says any potential proposal for cooperation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be reviewed and decided upon by the country’s top security body.

According to IRNA, speaking at a joint press conference with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji in Tehran on Monday, Larijani addressed questions about possible talks between Tehran and the IAEA, saying: “Our Foreign Minister [Abbas Araghchi] stated after the Cairo meeting that if the snapback mechanism is activated, negotiations will be rendered null and void. Should the Agency make a formal request, it will be reviewed by the Supreme National Security Council.”

Commenting on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent statements, Larijani said, “Grossi has done his job, and his reports will no longer have any impact. What remains crucial are two issues: maintaining national unity and strengthening the country’s armed forces.”

The senior Iranian official also discussed Tehran’s growing strategic ties with Beijing and Moscow, emphasizing, “Messages between Iran and Russia have always existed, and Iran enjoys strategic relations with both China and Russia.”

On the issue of Russia’s presidency of the UN General Assembly and its impact on the so-called “snapback” mechanism, Larijani said European states “misused” the mechanism by activating it outside of legal procedures — an “illegal action” that has no legitimacy.

He stressed that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has now expired and that the positions of China and Russia are consistent with the resolution’s text and spirit, rejecting the reimposition of sanctions against Iran.

....................

End/ 257