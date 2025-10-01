Top Security Council Official Stresses National Unity in meeting with Parliament’s Foreign Policy Commission

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament announced that the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council stressed the importance of preserving national unity and strengthening social cohesion during a meeting with commission members.

According to IRNA, Ebrahim Rezaei, outlining the details of Tuesday evening’s session, told reporters that the members of the commission held discussions with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

According to Rezaei, the meeting focused on several key issues, including the need to address Western violations regarding the nuclear file, the ineffectiveness of negotiations, the importance of safeguarding national unity, and the necessity of considering public opinion and the role of the media.

