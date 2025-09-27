Iran’s Security Chief: Regional unity key to countering Zionist aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that Israel shows no mercy to any nation, pointing to its recent attack on Qatar as an example.

According to Mehr, speaking at a press conference in Lebanon during a visit to attend a ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah leaders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashim Safi al-Din, Larijani said regional realities have become much clearer since his last trip.

“What Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said decades ago about Israel, which some people doubted at the time, has now become evident,” he noted.

The senior Iranian official stressed that Israel’s strike on Qatar highlighted that the regime spares no country, underlining that regional cooperation is the only effective way to confront its actions. He reaffirmed Iran’s support for joint regional initiatives in this regard.

Referring to the historical relationship between Iran and Lebanon, Larijani said, “Our friendship has deepened in recent years. We have always supported strong and independent governments, and we hope Lebanon’s developments will serve its people and help build a resilient, independent state.”

He concluded by expressing hope that his meetings during the short visit would yield benefits for both nations and contribute to the welfare of the Muslim world.

.....................

End/ 257