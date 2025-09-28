Iran Condemns Nasrallah Assassination as UN Charter Violation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, calling it a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The statement was issued on Saturday, marking the first anniversary of the assassinations of Martyr Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, both killed in separate Israeli attacks last year.

The ministry described the assassination as a blatant act of terrorism intended to destabilize an independent UN member state.

It emphasized that holding the Zionist perpetrators accountable remains a central demand of regional nations.

The statement also highlighted Nasrallah’s pivotal role over three decades in leading Lebanon’s resistance against foreign occupation and aggression.

Tehran reaffirmed its steadfast support for Beirut and urged regional countries to confront the growing threat of Zionist expansionism by strengthening Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.

The ministry revealed that advanced American weapons were used in the operation that led to Nasrallah’s martyrdom in Beirut’s residential areas.

It condemned the act, labeling the perpetrators as an “eternal burden” on the region and its free peoples.

Reflecting on Nasrallah’s legacy, the ministry noted his decisive role in boosting Lebanon’s authority and building its deterrence against foreign threats.

It further criticized the Zionist regime’s expansionist ambitions as a destabilizing force in the region.

The statement also paid tribute to other resistance figures, including Martyr Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan of the IRGC, acknowledging their efforts in defending Lebanon and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take concrete action against hegemonic powers to safeguard Lebanon’s stability and regional integrity.

It reiterated Iran’s historic support for Lebanon and its commitment to protecting the region from the dangers of Israeli expansionism and lawlessness.

In closing, Tehran reaffirmed its dedication to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and security amid ongoing regional challenges.



