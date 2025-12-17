Vietnam launches poetry books on Palestinian resilience

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, hosted a ceremony to launch two poetry collections in Vietnamese and English. The event featured "Murad’s Stone" by Murad al-Sudani, Secretary-General of the General Union of Palestinian Writers and Literature, and "Under the Olive Shadows" by the prominent Vietnamese poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, President of the Vietnam Writers' Association.

This cultural event served as a poetic and humanitarian bridge, highlighting the Palestinian cause and the deep-rooted friendship between the two peoples. The ceremony was attended by several Arab and international ambassadors, alongside a distinguished elite of intellectuals and writers.

"Murad’s Stone," written in November 2023, reflects a harsh Palestinian reality where images of people, stone, and blood intertwine to form a world saturated with the spirit of defiance. Meanwhile, "Under the Olive Shadows" includes poems written by Nguyen Quang Thieu during and after his visit to Palestine in May 2023, serving as a humanitarian plea for freedom and peace.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam, Saadi Salama, emphasized that these works convey honest images of his people's suffering and the profound solidarity of the Vietnamese people. Nguyen Quang Thieu shared his personal experience, stating that his nine days in Palestine felt like nine years due to the intensity of the human and cultural encounter. For his part, Murad al-Sudani stressed the historical ties between the writers of both nations since the 1980s, calling for continued creative exchange in the defense of truth and liberty.

