Hanoi’s Al-Noor Mosque, only mosque in northern Vietnam, welcomes all to explore Islamic culture, harmony

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Al-Noor Mosque (meaning Light), located on Hang Luoc Street, Hanoi, is the only Islamic place of worship in northern Vietnam. It warmly welcomes all visitors - including non-Muslims - offering them a chance to learn more about Islam.

Every Friday, Nabilah, a Vietnamese Muslim, attends weekly prayers at Al-Noor Mosque (12 Hang Luoc, Hanoi).

As usual, she arrives early, taking a seat in the area reserved for women and children.

“The main gate leads to the men’s section. When prayer time approaches, a smaller door opens to allow women and children to enter. Women must cover their hair with a scarf, wear modest clothing, and only expose their face and hands.

The rules for prayer are not overly strict. Muslims pray five times a day, and anyone can come here and follow the Imam’s instructions,” she explained, enthusiastically guiding us upon learning we were journalists exploring the mosque for a story.

Like Nabilah, YouTuber Hoang Tien Lam visits Al-Noor Mosque every Friday.

“Before praying, we wash our hands, feet, face, and groom our hair. Besides praying, coming to the mosque gives me the chance to connect with friends - both local and international,” Lam shared.

Lam admitted that he was hesitant the first time he came to the mosque. But after experiencing it for himself, he affirmed that Muslims warmly welcome all guests - even non-believers.

He is not alone. Researcher Huu Truong Tariq recalled that as a third-year university student, he once passed by the mosque but was too nervous to enter.

“I found the contact number of a mosque representative and sent a message asking for permission. With the Imam’s approval, I came to observe the prayer service. Everyone I met - Muslims from many countries - was kind, peaceful, and eager to help,” he recounted.

He also shared a fascinating detail: the mosque contains numerous copies of the Qur’an, including ones translated into Vietnamese. Anyone is welcome to read and study them. All books at the mosque have been donated by generous supporters.

The prayer area for women and children

The origin of Al-Noor: The Mosque of Light

According to Huu Truong Tariq, Al-Noor Mosque was built by Indian merchants in 1885 and began operating officially in 1890. It was closed in 1953 and reopened in 1990.

The person responsible for reviving the mosque was Khalid, a Malaysian man working as a manager for Malaysia Airlines in Hanoi in the early 1990s.

At that time, Hanoi had no active local Muslim community. The few Muslims present were mainly diplomats and embassy staff from Indonesia, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, and other countries.

As the international Muslim population grew, Khalid and his friends sought a permanent location for prayer. During a visit to Hang Luoc Street, he discovered that the mosque was closed. Since the Malaysian ambassador was not a Muslim and Khalid was a corporate employee, he couldn’t officially request the mosque’s reopening.

Thanks to support from the Iranian ambassador - who signed the agreement - the mosque was reopened.

For more than 30 years, Al-Noor Mosque has been a true “House of God,” where Muslims gather for prayer, study Islamic teachings, and celebrate religious life.

While the number of Vietnamese Muslims remains small, the mosque mostly serves foreign Muslims - primarily from Pakistan and Arab countries - who communicate in English.

Imam Hussein, who leads religious activities and teachings at Al-Noor Mosque, explained that daily services start at 4 a.m. (the first prayer) and end around 8–9 p.m. (the final prayer).

On regular weekdays, attendance is modest - usually increasing during evening prayers after work. Fridays and weekends see the highest turnout, especially Friday noon prayers, which can attract up to 400 worshippers.

“No matter if we know each other or not, everyone who enters the mosque greets others with a wish for peace. It’s a sign of unity and friendliness. In Islam, regardless of nationality or race, we are all brothers and sisters,” Imam Hussein said.

Verses from the Qur’an are carved into the mosque’s walls

The mosque houses many copies of the Qur’an, including Vietnamese translations

Faithful and harmonious

According to Huu Truong Tariq, there used to be a mosque in Hai Phong, but it was closed and converted into an office. Today, Al-Noor Mosque is the only Islamic place of worship in northern Vietnam.

The mosque welcomes visitors and tourists - including non-Muslims - who want to learn more about Islam. The congregation is friendly and eager to share knowledge. However, visitors should respect the sanctity of the space by dressing modestly. Islam values modesty for both men and women. The mosque provides appropriate garments for guests.

There are a few prayer spaces in central Vietnam, such as one for foreign oil specialists at the Nghi Son Refinery Complex in Thanh Hoa.

Most Islamic worship and community activities in Vietnam are concentrated in the south.

Imam Hussein emphasized that Al-Noor Mosque’s administrators and other Muslim community representatives across Vietnam actively collaborate in charitable and social initiatives organized by the Government Committee for Religious Affairs and the Vietnam Fatherland Front. Muslims are eager to join and support such efforts.

It is worth noting that the Muslim population in Vietnam exceeds 92,000.

Seven Islamic organizations are officially recognized and registered by the Vietnamese government, with the Al-Noor Mosque Administration counted among them.