France Launches Investigation After Quran Desecration at Al-Rahma Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The incident was accord on Sunday morning when torn copies of the Holy Quran and other religious books were found scattered on the floor of one of the mosque’s prayer halls.

In a statement posted on X, Minister Nuñez strongly condemned the attack, declaring: “Anti-religious acts have no place in our Republic.”

Unknown individual(s) entered the empty prayer hall, ripped up several copies of the Quran, and damaged other religious books, leaving no message or slogan indicating a motive.

A mosque official wrote on the center’s Facebook page:

“Police arrived immediately, took fingerprints, and seized the CCTV recordings. What happened was a dangerous act, but fortunately it remained limited to material damage and all members of the community are safe.”

The regional prefect has pledged full support to the mosque management and confirmed that security forces are fully mobilized to clarify the circumstances of the attack.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) condemned the incident as “an Islamophobic and dangerous act” that symbolically targeted the holy book of Muslims inside their place of worship, urging French Muslims to remain fully vigilant against any repetition of such actions.

Meanwhile, opposition city councillor Benjamin Sourille has called on citizens to gather outside the prefecture building to demonstrate their rejection of “all violence against individuals and religious sites.”