UK Government Reaffirms Support for Sharia Councils and Backs New Definition of Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The British government has reiterated its support for the continued operation of Islamic Sharia councils in the country, while also endorsing a new definition of Islamophobia amid ongoing political debate.

Sarah Sackman, Minister for Courts and Legal Services, told Parliament that “Sharia law is not part of the law of England and Wales, but, like Christian and Jewish religious courts, individuals who voluntarily attend them are exercising their right of choice.” Sharia councils in the UK primarily address civil matters such as inheritance and divorce.

Critics, however, have raised concerns over limited oversight, noting that many councils have refrained from signing the 1996 Arbitration Act, which would bring their proceedings under clearer regulation. They warn that the lack of transparency risks undermining accountability in sensitive family and community cases.

At the same time, the government has backed a new definition of Islamophobia, a move welcomed by many but criticized by some commentators who argue it could complicate the balance between free expression and religious respect.

Observers note that the Labour Party, seeking to maintain the support of Britain’s Muslim community, faces the challenge of shaping policies that safeguard both freedom of speech and the protection of religious values. The debate highlights broader tensions over pluralism, minority rights, and the role of religious tribunals within the UK’s legal framework.

