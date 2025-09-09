AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly Unveils Latest Publications

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The latest publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly were unveiled during a ceremony attended by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the Assembly.

Speaking to an ABNA correspondent on the sidelines of the event, the Director General of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stated that in line with the Assembly’s transformative approach, publishing works in target regions through local publishers and institutions has been adopted as the main policy. He noted that the unveiled works were published in the destination countries based on this strategy.

Mustafa Behbahanipour, elaborating on the unveiled works, said that the books were published and distributed by local publishers and institutions in six countries: Afghanistan, Italy, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey. These publications, comprising 47 volumes in English, Pashto, Italian, Bengali, Indonesian, Turkish, and Persian, were printed in 30,000 copies with financial support from the Assembly, local publishers, and benefactors.

Regarding the content, he explained that the works introduce pure Islam and the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). Authored by prominent scholars such as Allameh Tabatabaei, Allameh Mesbah Yazdi, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, and Grand Ayatollah Sobhani, the books were translated by local translators. They were carefully selected according to the needs of audiences in target regions before being published and distributed.

Behbahanipour concluded by emphasizing that the Publications Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly is a pioneering publisher in presenting the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in various languages, having translated its works into 58 living languages so far. He added that, considering this capacity and the needs of audiences in target regions, the policy of publishing and distributing works through local publishers will be further expanded. He also expressed the Assembly’s full readiness to cooperate with local publishers and institutions.

