Zionists Do Not Consider Anyone but Themselves Human: Palestinian Activist

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdulrahman, a Palestinian media activist honored at the second international media event “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.),” shared his views with ABNA on the Hussaini movement and Palestinian resistance.

Emphasizing the parallels between Karbala and Gaza, he said, “Today we are facing a contemporary Karbala - a real Karbala. The Karbala of Imam Hussain (a.s.) took place hundreds of years ago, and today it is being reenacted. Just as on the Day of Ashura, the infant, women, and children were killed and everything belonging to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) was destroyed, today in Gaza, children, babies, women, and men are being killed. A massacre is taking place in Palestine because the Zionists do not believe in our humanity as Palestinians. They do not believe in the humanity of anyone except the Zionists themselves. They openly describe everyone else as subhuman animals.”

He added, “From the Zionists’ perspective, all of us must be killed, and if we were created in human form, it is only to serve the children of Zion! For this reason, the Zionists pose a danger to all of humanity. Whoever resists them today is offering the greatest service to mankind.”

In conclusion, Abdulrahman stressed the duty of all free people worldwide to confront the regime, stating, “It is incumbent upon all free people to unite and form a single front against this monster supported by Western arrogance and the United States. It is the responsibility of every human being today to resist this cancerous tumor, just as the great global leader, Imam Khomeini (r.a.), used to say.”

**************

End/ 345