Expansion of Islam Owed Primarily to the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) Morality: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At a ceremony celebrating the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) and Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (a.s.) at the headquarters of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani congratulated the Muslim community on the Week of Unity and the occasion of these two blessed births.

He also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Leader for renewing his mandate as Secretary-General of the Assembly, saying, “Managing the affairs of Shiites around the world is a highly sensitive and important responsibility entrusted to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. We hope to advance on the path of transformation through new initiatives and elevate the Assembly’s lofty objectives.”

The Secretary-General stressed that morality never means compromise. “Some think morality is giving in to the enemy or failing to take a stance at the right time, but such an interpretation is wrong,” he underlined.

Referring to verse 4 of Surah al-Qalam, which describes the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) morality as “great”, Ayatollah Ramazani said, “Greatness from a human perspective, which is limited, differs from greatness from a divine perspective. The Prophet (p.b.u.h) attained an infinite degree of morality that is beyond our comprehension. What expanded Islam, even before Imam Ali’s (a.s.) sword and Lady Khadijah’s (a.s.) wealth, was the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) morality. During his years in Mecca, no war took place, and the command of jihad was only issued after the migration to Medina.”

He added, “The Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) morality was the most influential factor. Wherever prophetic ethics exist, they leave their impact. Imam Sadiq (a.s.) said, ‘We love those among our Shiites who are wise, understanding, patient, well-mannered, tolerant, and truthful.’ It is the Assembly’s duty to introduce such teachings to the world and present the true image of Shiism based on rationality, spirituality, justice, and moderation.”

He emphasized that one who lacks reason and understanding cannot be counted among true Shiites. Introducing the AhlulBayt (a.s.) must reach both elites and the general public in ways that strengthen the path of rationality.

Ayatollah Ramazani continued, “The teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) lead us to treat others as we wish to be treated ourselves, and to refrain from what we dislike for ourselves. This is the golden rule of ethics, appreciated in every society and among every nation.”

On individual ethics, he stated, “We must first discipline ourselves to achieve courage, chastity, tranquility, and righteous deeds, and then God will aid us in our relations with others. The Prophet (p.b.u.h) said that whoever shows humility will be elevated by God. We must regard our great deeds as small and the small deeds of others as great, because sincerity determines the value of actions.” Citing Imam Reza (a.s.), he added, “You must consider yourselves lesser than all others, for they may possess a quality you lack, and that quality may be of great value in God’s sight.”

The Secretary-General noted, “Through his unique manner, the Prophet (p.b.u.h) outlined a path for the salvation of both individuals and society. Today, as we approach the 1500th anniversary of his birth, we need more than ever to familiarize ourselves with his conduct.”

In conclusion, he stressed, “Morality does not mean appeasement; it means acting rightly and at the proper time according to circumstances. The AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly has the duty to correctly introduce the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) way of life and the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to the world. In this mission, we must place special emphasis on skill development and the practical promotion of these teachings.”

