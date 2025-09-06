Adherence to Human Dignity and Justice Brings Society Closer to the Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h): Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in the fourth webinar of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, congratulated all Muslims and humanity on the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). He stressed that presenting the Prophet as a source of mercy for all humanity is of paramount importance.

He added that the teachings of the great Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h) can be a significant achievement for human society, particularly in today’s world, which needs them more than ever.

Highlighting that a return to the Prophet’s teachings can make the realization of the Islamic Ummah possible, Ayatollah Ramazani stated that Muslim unity is more necessary today than at any other time. He emphasized that while state and national borders have formal recognition, they are artificial, whereas what truly matters is the unity of the Islamic Ummah, based on religion, brotherhood, and cooperation.

He noted that the realization of the Prophet’s ideal society depends on moving along the path of the Islamic Ummah, whose civilizational and educational foundations are rooted in the Quran and Hadith, are justice-oriented and open-minded, and function to educate and guide all humanity. Strengthening the Islamic Ummah, he said, is the primary condition for achieving the ideals of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h).

Referring to events in early Islam, such as Ghadir and Ashura, Ayatollah Ramazani explained that these occasions offer opportunities for the realization of the Islamic Ummah. He reminded that the word “Ummah” appears more than 65 times in the Quran with different meanings, but its core message emphasizes the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

He recalled examples from the Prophet’s teachings, saying that with the establishment of governance in Medina and the Constitution of Medina, the Prophet (p.b.u.h) introduced the concept of a political Ummah and established Islamic brotherhood based on faith, not lineage. The Prophet’s sermons, including the Farewell Sermon, underscored the equality of all human beings and laid the foundation of the Ummah’s identity on piety and human values, which could serve as a global charter for the Islamic Ummah.

The Secretary-General outlined that the path to achieving Islamic unity lies in strengthening common foundations among Islamic schools, promoting respectful dialogue and rapprochement, fighting the common enemy, and raising awareness. He warned that the global arrogance seeks to sow discord among Muslims, but the Islamic world must act with unity and cooperation to prevent enemy infiltration.

Ayatollah Ramazani concluded that it is the duty of all, especially scholars and social activists, to emphasize the unity of the Islamic Ummah and confront oppression in all its forms. “Only by adhering to human dignity and justice can we come closer to achieving the ideals of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h),” he affirmed.

