Ayatollah Ramazani Calls for Greater Focus on Ashura’s Spiritual and Intellectual Dimensions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the international Arbaeen conference titled “Teachings of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.): Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” held in Karbala, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly emphasized that Ashura is nothing short of a miracle, a divine mastery over the human heart that continues to captivate souls more and more each day. He urged deeper attention to its spiritual and intellectual dimensions.

Highlighting the vital role of scholars, Ayatollah Ramazani stressed that intellectual and religious elites must fulfill their duties, warning against a dangerous reversal where they follow the general public rather than guide them. Citing Allamah Javadi Amoli, he noted, “The masses follow the elites, and the elites should not be swayed by the masses.”

He further questioned whether to remain silent in the face of atrocity and rejected notions of "absolute peace" if that means condoning injustice. Instead, he advocated for “just peace,” rooted in dignity and resistance to oppression, drawing on the teachings of Imam Ali (a.s.): “Be a challenger for the oppressed and a helper against the oppressor.”

In his closing remarks, Ayatollah Ramazani reiterated that Ashura’s spiritual potency is unparalleled, serving as a model of sacrifice, ethical resolve, and universal guidance.

