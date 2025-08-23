Book “Shiite School” by Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli unveiled

AhlulBayt News Agency: The book “Shiite School,” authored by Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, was unveiled on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by senior scholars and cultural officials.

Speaking at the event, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, head of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, highlighted the importance of the work, describing it as a significant contribution to the academic and international presentation of Shiite thought.

“The book Shiite School fills a serious gap in the scientific and academic introduction of Shiism at the international level. Since the publication of Shiite Islam by Allama Tabatabaei (RA), no book of comparable scope and depth has been produced to introduce the school of Ahlul Bayt (AS) to the world,” he said.

Imanipour noted that the book is written with a fresh and scholarly approach, making it suitable as a reference for universities, research centers, and interfaith and international dialogues.

He also announced that translations of the work into multiple languages are planned in order to present it to academic and scientific institutions worldwide.

The report added that Shiite School is considered the beginning of a broader intellectual project, which can be further enriched through critique and engagement with new questions and perspectives.

