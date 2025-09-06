Iranian official urges global unity for peaceful coexistence of religions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, head of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, stressed that the peaceful coexistence of religions is not only a moral principle but also a strategic necessity for global security and progress.

Speaking at the sixth “Spiritual Silk Road” conference in Brazil, attended by officials, scholars, and cultural figures from Islamic countries, Imanipour thanked Brazil for its constructive stance during the Gaza war. He described the situation in Palestine, particularly Gaza, as a painful example of systematic violations of human rights, dignity, and justice by the Zionist regime.

He called on the international community, especially religious and political leaders, to adopt clear positions in support of human rights and to work toward just solutions.

Imanipour underlined that the experience of the Silk Road shows cooperation among religions and cultures can strengthen peace and social balance, adding that combating oppression and promoting empathy and justice must remain at the core of global strategies.

Referring to emerging global alliances such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he said Iran is committed to active and constructive participation, using its cultural and geopolitical capacities to enhance cooperation.

Expressing hope for a more just and peaceful world, he concluded that today, more than ever, humanity needs empathy, synergy, and peaceful coexistence of religions to face growing international challenges.

...................

End/ 257