39th International Islamic Unity Conference to convene in Tehran with global participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, announced that the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference will be held in Tehran from September 8 to 10, coinciding with Unity Week and the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The event will be held under the theme “The Prophet of Mercy and the Islamic Ummah.”

According to IRNA, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Shahriari revealed that the conference will host 80 distinguished scholars, 210 official guests, and over 2,800 activists from across the Muslim world. Participants will join both in person and virtually, representing a broad spectrum of Islamic thought and geography.

He highlighted the recent appointment of a Sunni deputy within the forum as a meaningful step toward strengthening Shia-Sunni relations, calling it a practical move in support of Islamic unity.

Shahriari emphasized that fostering unity among Islamic sects is no longer just a religious or cultural goal—it has become a diplomatic imperative aligned with the strategic vision of Iran’s leadership.

He outlined three key dimensions of unity: domestic, regional, and international. Domestically, he said Iran has demonstrated a model of cohesion, particularly evident during the recent 12-day Israeli war, when widespread solidarity was displayed across sectarian lines.

According to Shahriari, thousands of statements and Friday sermons delivered by Sunni clerics in the aftermath of the conflict reflected a unified stance in support of Iran and Islamic solidarity. A compilation of these sermons is expected to be published soon.

He also dismissed claims of division within the Muslim world, asserting that isolated incidents are often amplified by hostile media outlets seeking to undermine unity and sow discord.

.................

End/ 257